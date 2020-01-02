Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
Election 2020
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Heart Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Ag News
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Submit Closings
Live Eye - Tower Cams
KIMT Weather Tours
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Santa Tracker
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Prep Football 2019
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
2018-19 Scholastic All-Stars
Clear
Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
Election 2020
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Heart Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Ag News
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Submit Closings
Live Eye - Tower Cams
KIMT Weather Tours
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Santa Tracker
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Prep Football 2019
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
2018-19 Scholastic All-Stars
STREAMING NOW:
Watch Now
Jodi Huisentruit Billboard vandalized
Looking to crack a decades old case
Posted: Jan 2, 2020 5:41 PM
Updated: Jan 2, 2020 5:41 PM
Posted By: Alex Sina
Mason City
Overcast
32°
Hi: 36° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 22°
More Weather
Albert Lea
Overcast
30°
Hi: 34° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 21°
More Weather
Austin
Overcast
34°
Hi: 38° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 25°
More Weather
Charles City
Overcast
32°
Hi: 38° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 23°
More Weather
Rochester
Overcast
31°
Hi: 35° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 21°
More Weather
A few flakes for Friday
Radar
Eye in the sky
Most Popular Stories
'Find Jodi' billboard vandalized on Mason City's north end
From plastic bags to natural hair, here are the new laws coming in 2020
Teen killed in semi vs. car crash in Fillmore County
Authorities release names of those involved in fatal Fillmore County crash
Man arrested on plethora of charges after Mason City foot chase
14-year-old boy killed in New Year's shooting in Des Moines
2 facing felony burglary, drug charges in Hancock County
Iowa DOT studying improvements to Highway 18
Countdown to get Real ID: 'That deadline is going to approach very quickly'
Grief counselors to assist at school after fatal Fillmore County crash
Latest Video
Jodi Huisentruit Billboard vandalized
Fillmore County Fatal Crash - Names released
Mystery Bike Donation
Simple exercises you can do at home or at work
2020 Priorities
Traffic Deaths and headlights
DMC disabilities Challenge
Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Thursday
Taking aim at an axe-citing sport
Chris' PM Weather Forecast 1/1
Community Events