Clear

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 1/1

Nelson's forecast includes some snow

Posted: Jan 1, 2020 10:42 PM
Updated: Jan 1, 2020 10:42 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson
Mason City
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 28°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
36° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 30°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
34° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 29°
Charles City
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 29°
Rochester
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 22°
Kicking off the new year with warmer temps
