Clear
Chris' PM Weather Forecast 1/1
Nelson's forecast includes some snow
Posted: Jan 1, 2020 10:42 PM
Updated: Jan 1, 2020 10:42 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson
Mason City
Overcast
37°
Hi: 38° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 28°
More Weather
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
36°
Hi: 37° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 30°
More Weather
Austin
Scattered Clouds
34°
Hi: 39° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 29°
More Weather
Charles City
Overcast
36°
Hi: 39° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 29°
More Weather
Rochester
Clear
31°
Hi: 35° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 22°
More Weather
Kicking off the new year with warmer temps
Radar
Eye in the sky
Most Popular Stories
Teen killed in semi vs. car crash in Fillmore County
Countdown to get Real ID: 'That deadline is going to approach very quickly'
From plastic bags to natural hair, here are the new laws coming in 2020
Ventura man pleads not guilty to robbing gas station with a sword
Iowa DOT studying improvements to Highway 18
StormTeam 3: January temperature outlook looking mild
14-year-old boy killed in New Year's shooting in Des Moines
Iowa care center superintendent fired during federal investigation
New York Style Pizza Brings A Cultural Experience to Rochester
Man chokes, punches sister after she teases him for being a Vikings fan
Latest Video
Taking aim at an axe-citing sport
Chris' PM Weather Forecast 1/1
Happy hikers hit the trail
Med City goodbyes in 2019
Cracking down on drunk driving
Skating rink opening delayed
Rochester's first 2020 baby
Bird Banding Open House
Fatal Crash
Healthy appetizers
