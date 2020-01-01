Clear

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Wednesday

Posted: Jan 1, 2020 6:49 AM
Updated: Jan 1, 2020 8:17 AM
Posted By: Sara Knox
Mason City
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 13°
Albert Lea
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 17°
Austin
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 10°
Charles City
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 9°
Rochester
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 6°
Kicking off the new year with warmer temps
