Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
Election 2020
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Heart Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Ag News
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Submit Closings
Live Eye - Tower Cams
KIMT Weather Tours
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Santa Tracker
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Prep Football 2019
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
2018-19 Scholastic All-Stars
Clear
Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
Election 2020
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Heart Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Ag News
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Submit Closings
Live Eye - Tower Cams
KIMT Weather Tours
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Santa Tracker
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Prep Football 2019
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
2018-19 Scholastic All-Stars
Iowa DOT Study on Hwy 18
Looking at improvements
Posted: Dec 31, 2019 10:43 PM
Updated: Dec 31, 2019 10:43 PM
Posted By: Alex Sina
Mason City
Clear
18°
Hi: 25° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 6°
More Weather
Albert Lea
Clear
16°
Hi: 20° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 6°
More Weather
Austin
Clear
16°
Hi: 24° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 7°
More Weather
Charles City
Clear
16°
Hi: 24° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 5°
More Weather
Rochester
Clear
13°
Hi: 20° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 3°
More Weather
Temps rise for midweek
Radar
Eye in the sky
Most Popular Stories
Man chokes, punches sister after she teases him for being a Vikings fan
Iowa care center superintendent fired during federal investigation
One killed in Hardin County collision
Countdown to get Real ID: 'That deadline is going to approach very quickly'
Tracking road conditions: Trouble spots on north Iowa, southern Minnesota roads
Months later, Clear Lake woman charged after dangerously eluding authorities
Three escape car before it's hit by a train in Dodge County
Rochester collision claims its second victim
Boy, 15, arrested in connection to January death of 49-year-old SE Minnesota man
StormTeam 3: Winter Weather Advisory includes all of the area
Latest Video
Chris' PM Weather Forecast 10/31
Iowa DOT Study on Hwy 18
Economic Impacts of New Year's Eve
Deadliest Day on the Road?
Deer hide donation program
Smart Transit increasing
NYE Roller Skating
Ball Drop
NYE Drinking
Deadliest Day
Community Events