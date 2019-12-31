Clear
Sara's New Year's Eve Morning Forecast

Posted: Dec 31, 2019 7:16 AM
Updated: Dec 31, 2019 7:16 AM
Posted By: Sara Knox
Mason City
Overcast
22° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 7°
Albert Lea
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 7°
Austin
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 8°
Charles City
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 6°
Rochester
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 2°
Warmer weather arrives for the new year
