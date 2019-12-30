Clear
Chris' PM Weather Forecast 12/30

Nelson's forecast includes snow for the rest of Monday

Posted: Dec 30, 2019 5:37 PM
Updated: Dec 30, 2019 5:37 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson
Mason City
Overcast
20° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 4°
Albert Lea
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 3°
Austin
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 7°
Charles City
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 5°
Rochester
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 7°
Snow in store for Monday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

