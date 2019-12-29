Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
Election 2020
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Heart Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Ag News
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Submit Closings
Live Eye - Tower Cams
KIMT Weather Tours
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Santa Tracker
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Prep Football 2019
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
2018-19 Scholastic All-Stars
Clear
Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
Election 2020
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Heart Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Ag News
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Submit Closings
Live Eye - Tower Cams
KIMT Weather Tours
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Santa Tracker
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Prep Football 2019
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
2018-19 Scholastic All-Stars
Club hosts 3D archery shoot
The Cedar River Archery Club is looking to recruit new members.
Posted: Dec 29, 2019 11:15 PM
Updated: Dec 29, 2019 11:15 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson
Mason City
Overcast
30°
Hi: 36° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 21°
More Weather
Albert Lea
Overcast
30°
Hi: 36° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 21°
More Weather
Austin
Overcast
34°
Hi: 38° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 27°
More Weather
Charles City
Overcast
30°
Hi: 39° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 22°
More Weather
Rochester
Overcast
31°
Hi: 36° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 25°
More Weather
Snow in store for Monday
Radar
Eye in the sky
Most Popular Stories
Winter Weather Advisory for many southern MN, northern Iowa counties late Sunday into Monday
StormTeam3: Winter Weather on tap as storm enters phase two
Police called to remove rowdy juveniles from Mall of America
Axe throwing bar to open in Mason City
Norovirus cases on the rise in Iowa
Tracking roadways: Trouble spots on north Iowa, southern Minnesota roads
Winter storm closes much of Interstate 90 in South Dakota
Man drives off I-90 and into the median in Mower County
Business reacting to raising minimum tobacco purchase age to 21
The US officially raises the tobacco buying age to 21
Latest Video
Club works to bring curling to Rochester
Club hosts 3D archery shoot
Homeless for the Holidays wrap up
Author documenting long-standing buildings
Beware of misleading phone calls
12/29 Seans Weather
Minimum tobacco purchase age raised to 21
Travelers deal with winter road conditions
Saturday's hoop highlights from the Rotary Holiday Classic
Reflecting on the water leak at the Rochester Public Library
Community Events