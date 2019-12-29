Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts

12/29 Seans Weather

wINTER STORM BRINGING SNOW TOMORROW

Posted: Dec 29, 2019 10:58 PM
Updated: Dec 29, 2019 10:58 PM
Posted By: Sean Macaday
Mason City
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 21°
Albert Lea
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 21°
Austin
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 27°
Charles City
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 22°
Rochester
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 25°
Snow in store for Monday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

