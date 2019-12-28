Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
Election 2020
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Heart Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Ag News
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Submit Closings
Live Eye - Tower Cams
KIMT Weather Tours
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Santa Tracker
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Prep Football 2019
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
2018-19 Scholastic All-Stars
Clear
Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
Election 2020
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Heart Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Ag News
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Submit Closings
Live Eye - Tower Cams
KIMT Weather Tours
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Santa Tracker
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Prep Football 2019
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
2018-19 Scholastic All-Stars
Travelers deal with winter road conditions
People traveling home from Christmas are dealing with winter weather conditions.
Posted: Dec 28, 2019 10:44 PM
Updated: Dec 28, 2019 10:44 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson
Mason City
Overcast
37°
Hi: 37° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 30°
More Weather
Albert Lea
Overcast
36°
Hi: 37° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 28°
More Weather
Austin
Overcast
37°
Hi: 38° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 31°
More Weather
Charles City
Overcast
41°
Hi: 39° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 33°
More Weather
Rochester
Overcast
35°
Hi: 34° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 26°
More Weather
Tracking a messy winter storm this weekend
Radar
Eye in the sky
Most Popular Stories
Axe throwing bar to open in Mason City
Tracking roadways: Trouble spots on north Iowa, southern Minnesota roads
Winter Weather Advisory in SE Minnesota; no travel advised in Twin Cities
3 arrested in Worth County on drug charges after early-morning traffic stop
Minnesota boy overcome by gas silo fumes dies, is 3rd victim
Le Roy man pleads guilty to serious drug crime
26 animals rescued from Iowa farm where several animals had died
Rochester police: Report of driver asleep at stoplight leads to DWI, drug charges
StormTeam3: Messy Storm to begin early Saturday morning
StormTeam3: Prolonged rain expected through Sunday morning
Latest Video
Minimum tobacco purchase age raised to 21
Travelers deal with winter road conditions
Saturday's hoop highlights from the Rotary Holiday Classic
Reflecting on the water leak at the Rochester Public Library
Helping the homeless during the holidays
Century wins Kiwanis Hockey Festival
Sean Weather 12/28
Sports Overtime highlights part two
Sports Overtime: highlights and scores from Friday
Ice fishing going strong despite warm temps
Community Events