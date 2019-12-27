Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
Election 2020
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Heart Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Ag News
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Submit Closings
Live Eye - Tower Cams
KIMT Weather Tours
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Santa Tracker
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Prep Football 2019
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
2018-19 Scholastic All-Stars
Clear
Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
Election 2020
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Heart Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Ag News
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Submit Closings
Live Eye - Tower Cams
KIMT Weather Tours
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Santa Tracker
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Prep Football 2019
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
2018-19 Scholastic All-Stars
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory
View Alerts
Special Deer Hunting Weekend
Working to stop the spread of CWD
Posted: Dec 27, 2019 6:45 PM
Updated: Dec 27, 2019 6:45 PM
Posted By: Alex Sina
Mason City
Clear
29°
Hi: 37° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 29°
More Weather
Albert Lea
Clear
27°
Hi: 32° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 27°
More Weather
Austin
Clear
30°
Hi: 35° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 30°
More Weather
Charles City
Clear
28°
Hi: 38° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 22°
More Weather
Rochester
Clear
21°
Hi: 30° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 13°
More Weather
Tracking a messy winter storm this weekend
Radar
Eye in the sky
Most Popular Stories
StormTeam3: Tracking a messy Winter Storm this weekend
3 arrested in Worth County on drug charges after early-morning traffic stop
North Iowa woman receives amazing Christmas gift: A partial liver donation
Court records: Iowa woman says she threw son at hospital crib
Minnesota suspect accused of taking infant from mother arrested
Charles City man gets split decision at child sex abuse trial
One killed, two wounded in Christmas night shooting in Iowa City suburb
26 animals rescued from Iowa farm where several animals had died
StormTeam 3: Is heavy rain or snow on the horizon this weekend?
Rochester police: Report of driver asleep at stoplight leads to DWI, drug charges
Latest Video
Special Deer Hunting Weekend
Clear Lake Road Project
Sean Weather 12/27
Rechargeable Battery Disposal
What's Next for Christmas Tree Farms?
Axe Throwing Bar
Norovirus
Traffic Deaths
Year in Review: July and August
Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Friday
Community Events