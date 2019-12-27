Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Axe Throwing Bar

Renovations are currently underway for Country Axe.

Posted: Dec 27, 2019 5:48 PM
Updated: Dec 27, 2019 5:48 PM
Posted By: Brianna Sitkowski
Mason City
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 29°
Albert Lea
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 28°
Austin
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 30°
Charles City
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 23°
Rochester
Clear
24° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 18°
Tracking a messy winter storm this weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rechargeable Battery Disposal

Image

What's Next for Christmas Tree Farms?

Image

Axe Throwing Bar

Image

Norovirus

Image

Traffic Deaths

Image

Year in Review: July and August

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Friday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Is heavy rain or snow on the horizon this weekend?

Image

Kiwanis Hockey Festival highlights from Thursday

Image

How did local shops do this holiday season?

Community Events