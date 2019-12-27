Clear

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Friday

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Friday

Posted: Dec 27, 2019 6:49 AM
Updated: Dec 27, 2019 6:49 AM
Posted By: Sara Knox
Mason City
Scattered Clouds
26° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 18°
Albert Lea
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 22°
Austin
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 25°
Charles City
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 28°
Rochester
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 17°
Tracking a messy winter storm this weekend
Community Events