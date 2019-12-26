Clear

Sean weather 12/26

Winter storm

Posted: Dec 26, 2019 7:02 PM
Updated: Dec 26, 2019 7:02 PM
Posted By: Sean Macaday
Mason City
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 18°
Albert Lea
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 20°
Austin
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 20°
Charles City
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 21°
Rochester
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 17°
Tracking a messy winter storm this weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

