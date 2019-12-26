Clear

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Thursday

Posted: Dec 26, 2019 7:24 AM
Updated: Dec 26, 2019 7:24 AM
Posted By: Sara Knox
Mason City
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 25°
Albert Lea
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 24°
Austin
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 28°
Charles City
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 26°
Rochester
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 21°
Cooler temps arrive today while we're tracking a messy weekend mixture
