Clear
Families Flock to the Movies
For some it's a Christmas Day tradition, while others are trying it out for the first time
Posted: Dec 25, 2019 5:53 PM
Updated: Dec 25, 2019 5:53 PM
Posted By: Jenna Richardson
Mason City
36°
Hi: 50° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 36°
Albert Lea
34°
Hi: 42° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 34°
Austin
39°
Hi: 44° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 36°
Charles City
45°
Hi: 52° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 40°
Rochester
37°
Hi: 39° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 33°
The warm weather soon moves out
Floyd County man arrested for sex abuse
Gold Eagle coin dropped in Mason City red kettle
Charles City man accused of being a coke dealer
Expensive shoes snatched in Rochester
Pedestrian killed the morning of Christmas eve in southeastern Minnesota
Tuesday morning robbery foiled in Rochester
Some retailers staying open on Christmas day
Final rescued North Iowa Samoyed finds a new home
In The Holiday Spirit: Gold Krugerrand coin dropped in Mason City Salvation Army kettle
RFD remembers firefighters who died at Silver lake 66 years ago
Families Flock to the Movies
Working on Christmas
Klein Family Christmas Dinner
Family Traditions
Holiday Meal
Writing thank you notes teaches kids important skills
2019 Year in Review
Sara's Christmas Morning Forecast
Avoiding Christmas Conflict
What's open on Christmas?
