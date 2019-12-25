Clear
SEVERE WX : Dense Fog Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Sara's Christmas Morning Forecast

Sara's Christmas Morning Forecast

Posted: Dec 25, 2019 6:28 AM
Updated: Dec 25, 2019 6:28 AM
Posted By: Sara Knox
Mason City
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 34°
Albert Lea
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 32°
Austin
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 33°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
37° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 32°
Rochester
Few Clouds
34° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 28°
A foggy Christmas morning
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's Christmas Morning Forecast

Image

Avoiding Christmas Conflict

Image

What's open on Christmas?

Image

Sean Macaday Weather 12/24

Image

Keep yourself safe this holiday

Image

Last recital of the decade

Image

Red Kettle Roundup

Image

Silver Lake Firefighter Memorial

Image

Enjoying Mild Temperatures

Image

Last Minute Holiday Shopping

Community Events