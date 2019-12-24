Clear
SEVERE WX : Dense Fog Advisory View Alerts

Avoiding Christmas Conflict

Family, stress and finances can raise stress levels

Posted: Dec 24, 2019 10:42 PM
Updated: Dec 24, 2019 10:42 PM
Posted By: George Mallet
Mason City
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 32°
Albert Lea
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 30°
Austin
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 34°
Charles City
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 32°
Rochester
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 22°
Some freezing drizzle overnight
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Avoiding Christmas Conflict

Image

What's open on Christmas?

Image

Sean Macaday Weather 12/24

Image

Keep yourself safe this holiday

Image

Last recital of the decade

Image

Red Kettle Roundup

Image

Silver Lake Firefighter Memorial

Image

Enjoying Mild Temperatures

Image

Last Minute Holiday Shopping

Image

Winter break board games

Community Events