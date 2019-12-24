Clear

2019 Year in Review: January - February

KIMT News 3 is taking a look back at some of our top stories throughout the year.

Posted: Dec 24, 2019 9:02 AM
Updated: Dec 24, 2019 9:02 AM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson
Mason City
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 26°
Albert Lea
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 27°
Austin
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 32°
Charles City
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 30°
Rochester
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 20°
A Brown Christmas is on the way
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

2019 Year in Review: January - February

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Christmas Eve

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Holiday Travel Conditions - Christmas Eve

Image

What's booming in Mason City?

Image

How non-profits protect themselves

Image

Take care of yourself over the holidays

Image

Amish furniture store closing

Image

Fatal buggy crash in Fillmore County

Image

Gold Kruggerand Donation

Image

Handling Holiday Waste

Community Events