Clear

Take care of yourself over the holidays

It's a tough time of year for some

Posted: Dec 23, 2019 10:39 PM
Updated: Dec 23, 2019 10:39 PM
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay
Mason City
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 27°
Albert Lea
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 28°
Austin
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 30°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
36° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 28°
Rochester
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 23°
A Brown Christmas is on the way
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

What's booming in Mason City?

Image

How non-profits protect themselves

Image

Take care of yourself over the holidays

Image

Amish furniture store closing

Image

Fatal buggy crash in Fillmore County

Image

Gold Kruggerand Donation

Image

Handling Holiday Waste

Image

United Way Donation

Image

Lumberyard to Become Event Center

Image

Not Too Late For Flu Shot

Community Events