Clear

Fatal buggy crash in Fillmore County

A 12 year-old boy is dead

Posted: Dec 23, 2019 6:37 PM
Updated: Dec 23, 2019 6:37 PM
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay
Mason City
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 30°
Albert Lea
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 30°
Austin
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 32°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
34° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 27°
Rochester
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 27°
A Brown Christmas is on the way
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Amish furniture store closing

Image

Fatal buggy crash in Fillmore County

Image

Gold Kruggerand Donation

Image

Handling Holiday Waste

Image

United Way Donation

Image

Lumberyard to Become Event Center

Image

Not Too Late For Flu Shot

Image

Hormel Gives Back To Schools

Image

Sean Weather 12/23

Image

My Money: What to do with a construction loan

Community Events