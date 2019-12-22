Clear

Learning how to cope with grief during the holidays

The holiday season can be joyful, but also difficult if you've lost a loved one.

Posted: Dec 22, 2019 10:45 PM
Updated: Dec 22, 2019 10:45 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson
Mason City
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 30°
Albert Lea
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 32°
Austin
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 31°
Charles City
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 24°
Rochester
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 28°
A warm Christmas week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Cheaper gas prices expected for holiday

Image

Hanukkah celebration in Rochester

Image

Weather Sean 12/22

Image

Learning how to cope with grief during the holidays

Image

Survey provides new approach to homelessness

Image

Rochester mom hopes to erase school lunch debt

Image

All in the family; Albert Lea's Cole Glazier is making his own path

Image

Kasson limestone walls

Image

Donate blood for the holidiays

Image

Sean Weather 12/21 2

Community Events