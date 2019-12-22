Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
Election 2020
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Heart Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Ag News
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Submit Closings
Live Eye - Tower Cams
KIMT Weather Tours
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Prep Football 2019
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
2018-19 Scholastic All-Stars
Clear
Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
Election 2020
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Heart Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Ag News
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Submit Closings
Live Eye - Tower Cams
KIMT Weather Tours
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Prep Football 2019
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
2018-19 Scholastic All-Stars
Rochester mom hopes to erase school lunch debt
One mom is on a mission to erase the school lunch debt at Rochester Public Schools.
Posted: Dec 22, 2019 10:41 PM
Updated: Dec 22, 2019 10:41 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson
Mason City
Clear
36°
Hi: 47° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 30°
More Weather
Albert Lea
Clear
39°
Hi: 41° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 34°
More Weather
Austin
Clear
37°
Hi: 43° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 31°
More Weather
Charles City
Clear
32°
Hi: 48° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 24°
More Weather
Rochester
Clear
37°
Hi: 38° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 28°
More Weather
A warm Christmas week
Radar
Eye in the sky
Most Popular Stories
2 airlifted in Mitchell Co. after early-morning snowmobile crash
Woman arrested for Mason City house fire
Woman charged in Worth County for faking cancer diagnosis, receiving multiple donations
Brothers die after being overcome by fumes in Minnesota grain silo
US raises legal age to buy cigarettes, vapes to 21
Man arrested after 13 people shot at a Chicago house party
Man who kidnapped Wisconsin teen Jayme Closs: She was 'terrified of me'
Dec. 19 IGHSAU girls basketball rankings
Shooting outside Minnesota restaurant leaves one dead, 7 injured
Three injured, one seriously, in car/buggy collision in Fillmore County
Latest Video
Cheaper gas prices expected for holiday
Hanukkah celebration in Rochester
Weather Sean 12/22
Learning how to cope with grief during the holidays
Survey provides new approach to homelessness
Rochester mom hopes to erase school lunch debt
All in the family; Albert Lea's Cole Glazier is making his own path
Kasson limestone walls
Donate blood for the holidiays
Sean Weather 12/21 2
Community Events