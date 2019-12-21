Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
Election 2020
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Heart Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Ag News
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Submit Closings
Live Eye - Tower Cams
KIMT Weather Tours
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Prep Football 2019
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
2018-19 Scholastic All-Stars
Clear
Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
Election 2020
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Heart Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Ag News
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Submit Closings
Live Eye - Tower Cams
KIMT Weather Tours
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Prep Football 2019
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
2018-19 Scholastic All-Stars
Hoops highlights from the SEC Showcase
The Southeast Conference went to battle in the Civic Center.
Posted: Dec 21, 2019 10:44 PM
Updated: Dec 21, 2019 10:44 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland
Mason City
Clear
35°
Hi: 45° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 26°
More Weather
Albert Lea
Clear
37°
Hi: 43° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 29°
More Weather
Austin
Clear
36°
Hi: 43° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 29°
More Weather
Charles City
Clear
32°
Hi: 47° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 23°
More Weather
Rochester
Clear
35°
Hi: 38° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 25°
More Weather
Tracking warmer air for the weekend
Radar
Eye in the sky
Most Popular Stories
Woman charged in Worth County for faking cancer diagnosis, receiving multiple donations
Woman arrested for Mason City house fire
Crews battle house fire Friday night in Mason City
Police: Iowa woman deliberately ran over girl she thought was Mexican
Wanted woman arrested in northeast Iowa after being found hiding in abandon barn
Three injured, one seriously, in car/buggy collision in Fillmore County
Northwood mom receives her 'happy haven'
Police: Mason City man charged for allegedly trying to sell stolen snowblower on Facebook
Iowa school principal apologizes after nixing pizza party
Man who kidnapped Wisconsin teen Jayme Closs: She was 'terrified of me'
Latest Video
Sean Weather 12/21 2
Hoops highlights from the SEC Showcase
Car enthusiasts collect toys
Crystal Lake Fire Department visit residents
Local wrestlers win big in the Minnesota Christmas Tournament
Cory Booker returns to North Iowa
Lourdes girls fall at home to Eagan
Sean Weather 12/21 1
Mayo grad Robertson to play for National Championship
Sports Overtime part two
Community Events