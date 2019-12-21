Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Lourdes girls fall at home to Eagan

The Eagles offense struggled against the Wildcats.

Posted: Dec 21, 2019 10:05 PM
Updated: Dec 21, 2019 10:05 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland
Mason City
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 27°
Albert Lea
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 30°
Austin
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 29°
Charles City
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 23°
Rochester
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 26°
Tracking warmer air for the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Lourdes girls fall at home to Eagan

Image

Sean Weather 12/21 1

Image

Mayo grad Robertson to play for National Championship

Image

Sports Overtime part two

Image

Sports Overtime: Friday's highlights and scores

Image

Recognizing Heroes, who make the Boys & Girls Club possible

Image

Buyer beware: Don't buy stolen things

Image

Breaking: House fire in Mason City

Image

Austin woman has a collection of 940 Nativity sets

Image

Sustainability assistance

Community Events