Clear

Sean Weather 12/21 1

Happy Solstice

Posted: Dec 21, 2019 6:25 PM
Updated: Dec 21, 2019 6:25 PM
Posted By: Sean Macaday
Mason City
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 25°
Albert Lea
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 34°
Austin
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 34°
Charles City
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 28°
Rochester
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 25°
Tracking warmer air for the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean Weather 12/21 1

Image

Mayo grad Robertson to play for National Championship

Image

Sports Overtime part two

Image

Sports Overtime: Friday's highlights and scores

Image

Recognizing Heroes, who make the Boys & Girls Club possible

Image

Buyer beware: Don't buy stolen things

Image

Breaking: House fire in Mason City

Image

Austin woman has a collection of 940 Nativity sets

Image

Sustainability assistance

Image

Kids get the a-okay to build

Community Events