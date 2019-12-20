Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
Election 2020
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Heart Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Ag News
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Submit Closings
Live Eye - Tower Cams
KIMT Weather Tours
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Prep Football 2019
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
2018-19 Scholastic All-Stars
Clear
Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
Election 2020
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Heart Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Ag News
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Submit Closings
Live Eye - Tower Cams
KIMT Weather Tours
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Prep Football 2019
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
2018-19 Scholastic All-Stars
BREAKING NEWS House fire in Mason City
Full Story
Breaking: House fire in Mason City
It happened on 13th Place NE on Friday night
Posted: Dec 20, 2019 10:20 PM
Updated: Dec 20, 2019 10:20 PM
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay
Mason City
Clear
22°
Hi: 41° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 16°
More Weather
Albert Lea
Clear
19°
Hi: 38° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 19°
More Weather
Austin
Clear
25°
Hi: 40° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 25°
More Weather
Charles City
Clear
25°
Hi: 44° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 18°
More Weather
Rochester
Clear
17°
Hi: 37° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 7°
More Weather
Tracking warmer air for the weekend
Radar
Eye in the sky
Most Popular Stories
Wanted woman arrested in northeast Iowa after being found hiding in abandon barn
House fire in Mason City
Police: Mason City man charged for allegedly trying to sell stolen snowblower on Facebook
Iowa school principal apologizes after nixing pizza party
Police: Iowa woman deliberately ran over girl she thought was Mexican
Iowa man charged in cold-case killing seeks to exclude evidence
Police: Woman, 82, killed in northwest Rochester crash
1 dead after fatal collision in northwest Rochester
Student in Albert Lea taken into custody after BB gun, knife found in backpack
Austin mother pleads not guilty to beating her children
Latest Video
Mayo grad Robertson to play for National Championship
Sports Overtime part two
Sports Overtime: Friday's highlights and scores
Recognizing Heroes, who make the Boys & Girls Club possible
Buyer beware: Don't buy stolen things
Breaking: House fire in Mason City
Austin woman has a collection of 940 Nativity sets
Sustainability assistance
Kids get the a-okay to build
Chris' PM Weather Forecast 12/20
Community Events