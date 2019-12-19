Clear
BREAKING NEWS 1 dead after fatal collision in northwest Rochester Full Story

Iowa Caucus going global

The big first test of the 2020 election is right around the corner

Posted: Dec 19, 2019 10:32 PM
Updated: Dec 19, 2019 10:32 PM
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay
Mason City
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 17°
Albert Lea
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 20°
Austin
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 26°
Charles City
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 21°
Rochester
Clear
24° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 12°
Tracking warmer air for the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

DeVries signs NLI to SIU

Image

Happy reunions at Rochester International Airport

Image

Widespread flu in Minnesota

Image

Iowa Caucus going global

Image

First reviews of new Star Wars film are in

Image

NIACC Discover Day with Amy Fleming and Chris Nelson

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 12/19

Image

State Approves Plan for Cedar River Basin

Image

Red Kettle Mayo Match Days

Image

Discover Day at NIACC

Community Events