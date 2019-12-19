Clear
BREAKING NEWS 1 dead after fatal collision in northwest Rochester Full Story

State Approves Plan for Cedar River Basin

KIMT News 3's Annalise Johnson breaks down what the money and plan are expected to accomplish

Posted: Dec 19, 2019 6:08 PM
Updated: Dec 19, 2019 6:08 PM
Posted By: Jenna Richardson
Mason City
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 21°
Albert Lea
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 18°
Austin
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 17°
Charles City
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 23°
Rochester
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 12°
Warmer through Christmas
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

NIACC Discover Day with Amy Fleming and Chris Nelson

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 12/19

Image

State Approves Plan for Cedar River Basin

Image

Red Kettle Mayo Match Days

Image

Discover Day at NIACC

Image

Toys for Tots Distribution

Image

Mayo Clinic matching Red Kettle donations

Image

Learning about clean drinking water

Image

Lourdes high school donates to local families

Image

Thursday's weather forecast

Community Events