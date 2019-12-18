Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
Election 2020
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Heart Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Ag News
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Submit Closings
Live Eye - Tower Cams
KIMT Weather Tours
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Prep Football 2019
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
2018-19 Scholastic All-Stars
Clear
Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
Election 2020
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Heart Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Ag News
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Submit Closings
Live Eye - Tower Cams
KIMT Weather Tours
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Prep Football 2019
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
2018-19 Scholastic All-Stars
BREAKING NEWS President Trump impeached by US House on charge of abuse of power (with live video)
Full Story
StormTeam 3 Tour: Leroy-Ostrander
Nelson and Macaday
Posted: Dec 18, 2019 6:39 PM
Updated: Dec 18, 2019 6:39 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson
Mason City
Clear
17°
Hi: 20° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 4°
More Weather
Albert Lea
Clear
18°
Hi: 16° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 4°
More Weather
Austin
Clear
18°
Hi: 18° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 7°
More Weather
Charles City
Clear
18°
Hi: 20° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 6°
More Weather
Rochester
Clear
15°
Hi: 13° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: -1°
More Weather
Warmer air is in store through Christmas
Radar
Eye in the sky
Most Popular Stories
Vehicle stuck in snow leads to Cerro Gordo Co. child endangerment, OWI charges
Floyd County man accused of stealing more than $6K from Charles City retailer
North Iowa man living with ALS talks prognosis: 'Family is everything'
Three not guilty pleas in Clear Lake drug investigation
Legendary Iowa football coach Hayden Fry dies at age 90
Woman going to prison for Winneshiek County drug bust
Northeast Iowa woman killed in rollover crash Monday night
Winnebago County supervisor pleads guilty to being drunk and armed
Trial set in North Iowa crash that injured Rochester man
Raw video: Lois Riess, southern MN fugitive, sentenced to life in prison for Florida murder
Latest Video
Smith on impeachment
StormTeam 3 Tour at Leroy-Ostrander at 6
StormTeam 3 Tour: Leroy-Ostrander
Pine Island Brewery coming
SLAM Hubs at High School
US House Debates Impeachment
Surprising Students
Lunch Debt
Surprising Students
Staying safe at Rochester's Warming center
Community Events