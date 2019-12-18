Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
Election 2020
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Heart Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Ag News
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Submit Closings
Live Eye - Tower Cams
KIMT Weather Tours
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Prep Football 2019
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
2018-19 Scholastic All-Stars
Clear
Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
Election 2020
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Heart Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Ag News
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Submit Closings
Live Eye - Tower Cams
KIMT Weather Tours
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Prep Football 2019
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
2018-19 Scholastic All-Stars
STREAMING NOW:
Watch Now
Staying safe at Rochester's Warming center
Safety is the No. 1 concern.
Posted: Dec 18, 2019 11:48 AM
Updated: Dec 18, 2019 11:48 AM
Posted By: Jared Patterson
Mason City
Clear
12°
Hi: 23° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: -1°
More Weather
Albert Lea
Clear
9°
Hi: 19° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: -6°
More Weather
Austin
Broken Clouds
12°
Hi: 20° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 12°
More Weather
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
12°
Hi: 23° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 3°
More Weather
Rochester
Overcast
5°
Hi: 16° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: -7°
More Weather
Warmer air is in store through Christmas
Radar
Eye in the sky
Most Popular Stories
Floyd County man accused of stealing more than $6K from Charles City retailer
Northeast Iowa woman killed in rollover crash Monday night
North Iowa man living with ALS talks prognosis: 'Family is everything'
Legendary Iowa football coach Hayden Fry dies at age 90
Iowa congresswoman Abby Finkenauer supports articles of impeachment
Raw video: Lois Riess, southern MN fugitive, sentenced to life in prison for Florida murder
Woman going to prison for Winneshiek County drug bust
Trial set in North Iowa crash that injured Rochester man
Winnebago County supervisor pleads guilty to being drunk and armed
Lois Riess avoids death penalty after guilty plea in Florida murder of look-a-like
Latest Video
Staying safe at Rochester's Warming center
Tracking Thursday's cold weather
Chris' PM Weather Forecast 12/17
High school hoops highlights from Tuesday
Bernie Sanders criticizes Mayo
Rallying for impeachment
Helping the homeless in rural areas
North Iowa man living with ALS, shares prognosis
Big piece of River City Renaissance Project is approved
Flu confirmed in Cerro Gordo County
Community Events