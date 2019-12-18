Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Staying safe at Rochester's Warming center

Safety is the No. 1 concern.

Posted: Dec 18, 2019 11:48 AM
Updated: Dec 18, 2019 11:48 AM
Posted By: Jared Patterson
Mason City
Clear
12° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: -1°
Albert Lea
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: -6°
Austin
Broken Clouds
12° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 12°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
12° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 3°
Rochester
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: -7°
Warmer air is in store through Christmas
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Staying safe at Rochester's Warming center

Image

Tracking Thursday's cold weather

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 12/17

Image

High school hoops highlights from Tuesday

Image

Bernie Sanders criticizes Mayo

Image

Rallying for impeachment

Image

Helping the homeless in rural areas

Image

North Iowa man living with ALS, shares prognosis

Image

Big piece of River City Renaissance Project is approved

Image

Flu confirmed in Cerro Gordo County

Community Events