Weather Sean 12/18

A cold morning before

Posted: Dec 18, 2019 8:13 AM
Updated: Dec 18, 2019 8:24 AM
Posted By: Sean Macaday
Mason City
Hi: 23° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: -8°
Albert Lea
Hi: 19° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: -10°
Austin
Hi: 20° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 3°
Charles City
Hi: 23° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: -8°
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
-3° wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: -13°
Warmer air is in store through Christmas
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

