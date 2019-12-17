Clear
BREAKING NEWS Raw video: Lois Riess, southern MN fugitive, sentenced to life in prison for Florida murder Full Story

Miracles and Heroes

RPD and Target making bright smiles at the Mayo Clinic

Posted: Dec 17, 2019 6:43 PM
Updated: Dec 17, 2019 6:43 PM
Posted By: Alex Sina
Mason City
Broken Clouds
21° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 1°
Feels Like: 8°
Albert Lea
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: -2°
Feels Like: 6°
Austin
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: -2°
Feels Like: 9°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
19° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 1°
Feels Like: 7°
Rochester
Clear
17° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: -7°
Feels Like: 2°
Tracking a midweek cool down before much warmer air arrived
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Miracles and Heroes

Image

Future of Elton Hills Drive

Image

Golden Apple

Image

Chris PM Weather Forecast 12/17

Image

Food Producers Face Challenges

Image

Flex Learning

Image

Resounding Voices

Image

Raw video: Lois Riess pleads guilty to Florida murder

Image

Lois Riess pleads guilty to Florida murder

Image

Drug Deactivation bags

Community Events