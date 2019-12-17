Clear
BREAKING NEWS Blooming Prairie woman Lois Riess pleads guilty to Florida murder, faces life in prison instead of death penalty Full Story

Lois Riess pleads guilty to Florida murder

Blooming Prairie woman is sentenced to life in prison.

Posted: Dec 17, 2019 1:17 PM
Updated: Dec 17, 2019 1:17 PM
Posted By: Jared Patterson
Mason City
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 1°
Feels Like: 13°
Albert Lea
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: -2°
Feels Like: 16°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
27° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: -3°
Feels Like: 16°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
27° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 1°
Feels Like: 16°
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
22° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: -7°
Feels Like: 10°
Tracking a midweek cool down before much warmer air arrived
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Lois Riess pleads guilty to Florida murder

Image

Drug Deactivation bags

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Tuesday

Image

Sustainability Pledge

Image

RCTC wrestling exceeding expectations

Image

Sustainability pledge

Image

Will Mason City move conferences?

Image

Albert Lea wrestling preps for big week

Image

Cleaning up a train derailment

Image

Elton Hill Drive Project on hold

Community Events