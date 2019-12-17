Clear

Drug Deactivation bags

Deterra drug deactivation bags were provided to the city of Spring Valley.

Posted: Dec 17, 2019 7:26 AM
Updated: Dec 17, 2019 7:26 AM
Posted By: Madelyne Watkins
Mason City
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 2°
Feels Like: 10°
Albert Lea
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: -3°
Feels Like: 10°
Austin
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: -2°
Feels Like: 13°
Charles City
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 2°
Feels Like: 11°
Rochester
Overcast
22° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: -7°
Feels Like: 8°
Tracking a midweek cool down before much warmer air arrived
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Drug Deactivation bags

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Tuesday

Image

Sustainability Pledge

Image

RCTC wrestling exceeding expectations

Image

Sustainability pledge

Image

Will Mason City move conferences?

Image

Albert Lea wrestling preps for big week

Image

Cleaning up a train derailment

Image

Elton Hill Drive Project on hold

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 12/16

Community Events