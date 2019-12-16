Clear

Will Mason City move conferences?

The School Board is making the decision about next steps

Posted: Dec 16, 2019 10:33 PM
Updated: Dec 16, 2019 10:33 PM
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay
Mason City
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 10°
Albert Lea
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 14°
Austin
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 17°
Charles City
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 10°
Rochester
Overcast
20° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 7°
A drier and warmer week is headed our way
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

RCTC wrestling exceeding expectations

Image

Sustainability pledge

Image

Will Mason City move conferences?

Image

Albert Lea wrestling preps for big week

Image

Cleaning up a train derailment

Image

Elton Hill Drive Project on hold

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 12/16

Image

Narcan by mail?

Image

MN Fire Death numbers up

Image

How Hourcar Works

Community Events