Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
Election 2020
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Heart Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Ag News
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Submit Closings
Live Eye - Tower Cams
KIMT Weather Tours
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Prep Football 2019
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
2018-19 Scholastic All-Stars
Clear
Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
Election 2020
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Heart Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Ag News
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Submit Closings
Live Eye - Tower Cams
KIMT Weather Tours
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Prep Football 2019
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
2018-19 Scholastic All-Stars
STREAMING NOW:
Watch Now
Albert Lea wrestling preps for big week
The Tigers will face Austin Thursday before heading to Rochester for a Christmas tournament.
Posted: Dec 16, 2019 9:24 PM
Updated: Dec 16, 2019 9:24 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland
Mason City
Overcast
22°
Hi: 25° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 13°
More Weather
Albert Lea
Overcast
21°
Hi: 25° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 13°
More Weather
Austin
Overcast
25°
Hi: 26° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 16°
More Weather
Charles City
Overcast
21°
Hi: 26° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 12°
More Weather
Rochester
Overcast
19°
Hi: 22° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 11°
More Weather
A drier and warmer week is headed our way
Radar
Eye in the sky
Most Popular Stories
Update: 11 hopper cars derailed Sunday night in Manly
Snowmobiler killed in collision with pickup truck in Minnesota
Could Mason City High School be making a conference switch?
Missing man located in NE Iowa has been reunited with family
Two guilty pleas in rural Cerro Gordo County break-in
Iowa man found responsible for mom's death sues police
Sheriff: More than 14,000 pounds of corn lost in southern MN grain fire
Woman arrested in Olmsted County for allegedly threatening to kill her father
A Lasting Legacy: Lilly Luft carries older brother's legacy on the mat
Drug arrest after overnight traffic stop in Rochester
Latest Video
Albert Lea wrestling preps for big week
Cleaning up a train derailment
Elton Hill Drive Project on hold
Chris' PM Weather Forecast 12/16
Narcan by mail?
MN Fire Death numbers up
How Hourcar Works
Riverland Forum
Clothing Drive
My Money: Saving money on a tight budget
Community Events