Seans Weather 12/14

Warmer Temps on the Way

Posted: Dec 14, 2019 6:45 PM
Updated: Dec 14, 2019 6:45 PM
Posted By: Sean Macaday
Mason City
Hi: 13° Lo: -1°
Feels Like: -12°
Albert Lea
Hi: 10° Lo: -5°
Feels Like: -13°
Austin
Hi: 11° Lo: -3°
Feels Like: -10°
Charles City
Hi: 16° Lo: 1°
Feels Like: -10°
Rochester
Hi: 12° Lo: -7°
Feels Like: -18°
A cold Saturday night. Warmer temps on the horizon.
Community Events