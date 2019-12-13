Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
Election 2020
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Heart Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Ag News
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Submit Closings
Live Eye - Tower Cams
KIMT Weather Tours
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Prep Football 2019
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
2018-19 Scholastic All-Stars
Clear
Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
Election 2020
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Heart Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Ag News
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Submit Closings
Live Eye - Tower Cams
KIMT Weather Tours
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Prep Football 2019
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
2018-19 Scholastic All-Stars
Ribbon cutting at Mason City multipurpose arena
Event was held Friday morning in Mason City.
Posted: Dec 13, 2019 1:14 PM
Updated: Dec 13, 2019 1:14 PM
Posted By: Jared Patterson
Mason City
Overcast
24°
Hi: 25° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 17°
More Weather
Albert Lea
Overcast
21°
Hi: 22° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 15°
More Weather
Austin
Overcast
25°
Hi: 25° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 19°
More Weather
Charles City
Broken Clouds
25°
Hi: 26° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 19°
More Weather
Rochester
Overcast
22°
Hi: 22° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 12°
More Weather
More snow Friday with a chance for freezing rain
Radar
Eye in the sky
Most Popular Stories
More than 25 vehicles, including 6 semis, involved in I-35 crash near Owatonna
Man charged in connection to Winnebago Co. New Year's crash that left 10 injured
Drug arrest after overnight traffic stop in Rochester
A Lasting Legacy: Lilly Luft carries older brother's legacy on the mat
Names released in double fatal wrong-way crash on I-35
Man rescued from freezing Winnebago River credits Siri, first responders for being safe
Sheriff: Lake Mills man forcibly removed from vehicle after Worth County pursuit
Sheriff: Wanted man tries to elude authorities again in Mason City but is found hiding inside garage
Northwood company makes large Toys For Tots donation
Tracking roadways: Trouble spots on north Iowa, southern Minnesota roads
Latest Video
Ribbon cutting at Mason City multipurpose arena
Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Friday
StormTeam 3: Friday's Snow
Hergert off to the big leagues
How to avoid a pileup
The cost of living
Liquor sales are up..again!
House fire in Austin
Kmart parking lot moves forward
Sean Weather 12/12
Community Events