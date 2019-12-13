Clear
Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Friday

Posted: Dec 13, 2019 6:27 AM
Updated: Dec 13, 2019 6:27 AM
Posted By: Sara Knox
Mason City
Overcast
13° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 3°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
10° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 2°
Austin
Overcast
12° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 12°
Charles City
Overcast
16° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 5°
Rochester
Overcast
11° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 11°
More snow Friday with a chance for freezing rain
