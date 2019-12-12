Clear

Students make blankets to donate to Charles City Police Department

The police department will use the blankets to help people in need.

Posted: Dec 12, 2019 5:13 PM
Updated: Dec 12, 2019 5:13 PM
Posted By: Raquel Hellman
