Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Thursday

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Thursday

Posted: Dec 12, 2019 7:05 AM
Updated: Dec 12, 2019 7:06 AM
Posted By: Sara Knox
Mason City
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 9°
Albert Lea
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 9°
Austin
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 20°
Charles City
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 13°
Rochester
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 9°
Snow returning Thursday and Friday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

