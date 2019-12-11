Clear
BREAKING NEWS Names released in double fatal wrong-way crash Full Story

One person dead after shooting

It was a domestic disturbance call

Posted: Dec 11, 2019 10:47 PM
Updated: Dec 11, 2019 10:47 PM
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay
Mason City
Few Clouds
13° wxIcon
Hi: 12° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: -3°
Albert Lea
Clear
12° wxIcon
Hi: 7° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: -2°
Austin
Clear
14° wxIcon
Hi: 10° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 14°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
14° wxIcon
Hi: 15° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 0°
Rochester
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 5° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: -4°
A bit of snow Thursday and Friday morning
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

LEGO CHALLENGE

Image

Luft legacy continues on the mat

Image

SAW: Greta Freed from John Marshall

Image

One person dead after shooting

Image

Lego competition teaches fun in robotics

Image

Names released in double fatal I-35 crash

Image

Historic Covered Bridge reopens

Image

School Cracks Down on Youth Vaping

Image

HUGE Toys for Tots Donation

Image

Ambulance Service Volunteers Needed

Community Events