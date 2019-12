THE STORMTEAM THREE TOUR IS AN AT SCHOOL WEATHER PRESENTATION STORMTEAM 3 METEOROLOGISTS ARE DOING EVERY WEDNESDAY. IT'S AN INTERACTIVE PROGRAM WHERE WE SHOW EXPERIMENTS, VIDEOS AND GRAPHICS EXPLAINING HOW WEATHER WORKS. HERE YOU CAN SEE KIMT STORMTEAM METEOROLOGIST SEAN MACADAY MAKING A CLOUD EXPLOSION. AND THE STUDENTS WAVING HELLO TO ALL OF US.

Posted: Dec 11, 2019 5:49 PM

Posted By: Sean Macaday