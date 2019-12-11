Clear
BREAKING NEWS Serious crash on I-35 north of Clear Lake was triggered by wrong-way driver Full Story
1 killed in shooting in Mower County

1 man is dead after the shooting at an apartment near Austin.

Posted: Dec 11, 2019 5:23 PM
Updated: Dec 11, 2019 5:23 PM
Posted By: Raquel Hellman
Mason City
Clear
Hi: 12° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: -2°
Albert Lea
Overcast
Hi: 7° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: -3°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
Hi: 10° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 10°
Charles City
Overcast
Hi: 15° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 2°
Rochester
Overcast
Hi: 5° Lo: 3°
Feels Like: -4°
A bit of snow Thursday and Friday morning
