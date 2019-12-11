Clear

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Wednesday

Posted: Dec 11, 2019 7:03 AM
Updated: Dec 11, 2019 7:13 AM
Posted By: Sara Knox
Mason City
Few Clouds
Hi: 13° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: -9°
Albert Lea
Clear
Hi: 6° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: -8°
Austin
Clear
Hi: 8° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: -7°
Charles City
Clear
Hi: 14° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: -8°
Rochester
Clear
Hi: 5° Lo: 3°
Feels Like: -16°
Temperatures rebound tonight


