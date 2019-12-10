Clear

Clear Lake set to form alternative school on campus

Clear Lake set to form alternative school on campus

Posted: Dec 10, 2019 11:32 AM
Updated: Dec 10, 2019 11:32 AM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens
Mason City
Broken Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 9° Lo: 0°
Feels Like: -9°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 6° Lo: -5°
Feels Like: -9°
Austin
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 10° Lo: -4°
Feels Like: -8°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 12° Lo: 3°
Feels Like: -10°
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 7° Lo: -6°
Feels Like: -14°
Coldest air of the season has arrived
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Clear Lake set to form alternative school on campus

Image

Authorities rescue man from Winnebago River

Image

Man taken to ambulance after being rescued

Image

Salvation Army opens it's doors for Rochester's homeless

Image

Snow storm causes several crashes in Minnesota

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Tuesday

Image

Iowa DOT talks how 511 gets updated

Image

Ping Pong Prodigy

Image

Elton Hills Drive safety session

Image

Williams shines as Dover-Eyota defeats Byron

Community Events