Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
Election 2020
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Heart Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Ag News
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Submit Closings
Live Eye - Tower Cams
KIMT Weather Tours
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Prep Football 2019
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
2018-19 Scholastic All-Stars
Clear
Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
Election 2020
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Heart Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Ag News
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Submit Closings
Live Eye - Tower Cams
KIMT Weather Tours
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Prep Football 2019
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
2018-19 Scholastic All-Stars
iowa department of transportation 511
Department has dedicated pros on the road
Posted: Dec 9, 2019 10:43 PM
Updated: Dec 9, 2019 10:43 PM
Posted By: George Mallet
Mason City
Clear
4°
Hi: 12° Lo: 3°
Feels Like: -15°
More Weather
Albert Lea
Clear
0°
Hi: 11° Lo: 0°
Feels Like: -10°
More Weather
Austin
Clear
1°
Hi: 16° Lo: 1°
Feels Like: -16°
More Weather
Charles City
Clear
3°
Hi: 16° Lo: 2°
Feels Like: -15°
More Weather
Rochester
Clear
-2°
Hi: 15° Lo: -3°
Feels Like: -22°
More Weather
Cold continues into midweek
Radar
Eye in the sky
Most Popular Stories
Des Moines PD: Missing Winnebago County man has been found
Mason City police ask for help finding woman missing nearly seven months
Tuberculosis exposure reported in Franklin County
US 218 in Floyd County back open after crash
Tracking roadways: Trouble spots on north Iowa, southern Minnesota roads
50-vehicle pileup leaves 1 seriously hurt, I-80 closed near Des Moines
Wanted man arrested in Worth County
Howard County man facing federal stalking charges
StormTeam 3: Winter Weather Advisory in effect
Ex-social worker sentenced for lying in north Iowa child custody case
Latest Video
iowa department of transportation 511
Ping Pong Prodigy
Elton Hills Drive safety session
Williams shines as Dover-Eyota defeats Byron
Ice almost ready for arena
Chris' PM Weather Forecast 12/9
Plan to Move Alternative School
Dangerously Cold Windchlls
Balloon Brigade
Heading to Bowl Games
Community Events