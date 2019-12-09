Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Plan to Move Alternative School

KIMT News 3's Alex Jirgens shows us what this would mean for students

Posted: Dec 9, 2019 5:51 PM
Updated: Dec 9, 2019 5:51 PM
Posted By: Jenna Richardson
Mason City
Scattered Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 12° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: -14°
Albert Lea
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 11° Lo: 1°
Feels Like: -12°
Austin
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 3°
Feels Like: -10°
Charles City
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: -11°
Rochester
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 15° Lo: -2°
Feels Like: -12°
Snow today, cold tomorrow
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 12/9

Image

Plan to Move Alternative School

Image

Dangerously Cold Windchlls

Image

Balloon Brigade

Image

Heading to Bowl Games

Image

Shoveling Snow

Image

Acts of Kindness

Image

Travel on Snowy Roads

Image

My Money: What to do with money from inheritance

Image

New Saladworks now open in Rochester

Community Events