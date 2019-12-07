Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
Election 2020
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Heart Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Ag News
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Submit Closings
Live Eye - Tower Cams
KIMT Weather Tours
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Prep Football 2019
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
2018-19 Scholastic All-Stars
Clear
Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
Election 2020
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Heart Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Ag News
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Submit Closings
Live Eye - Tower Cams
KIMT Weather Tours
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Prep Football 2019
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
2018-19 Scholastic All-Stars
BREAKING NEWS Minnesota National Guard identifies 3 killed in helicopter crash
Full Story
Making quilts for those in need
It's a labor of love coming from the Lake Area Quilters Guild.
Posted: Dec 7, 2019 11:15 PM
Updated: Dec 7, 2019 11:15 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson
Mason City
Clear
35°
Hi: 39° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 25°
More Weather
Albert Lea
Clear
39°
Hi: 37° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 29°
More Weather
Austin
Clear
37°
Hi: 38° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 27°
More Weather
Charles City
Clear
36°
Hi: 41° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 25°
More Weather
Rochester
Clear
34°
Hi: 35° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 21°
More Weather
Winter is roaring back
Radar
Eye in the sky
Most Popular Stories
Ex-social worker sentenced for lying in north Iowa child custody case
Forest City man accused of threatening three men with a rifle
Sheriff: Armed man on the run after Mason City traffic stop, 1 other arrested
Northeastern Iowa school worker accused of sex with student
Jury says Mason City man is guilty of sex abuse
Ex-Iowa law enforcement officer charged with child sex abuse
Minnesota National Guard identifies 3 killed in helicopter crash
Thousands of gallons of manure spill in Howard County
Austin man collecting thousands of dollars for Operation Christmas Eve
Drug arrest after overnight traffic stop in Rochester
Latest Video
Gift Quality Book and Bake Sale
Reading Center celebrates grand opening of new building
Christmas by the Lake
Making quilts for those in need
John Marshall girls defeat Lakeville South at home
Lourdes boys hockey falls to Mound Westonka
North Iowa Bulls close out the Barn with a win
Weather Sean 12/7
Weather Forecast Sean 12/6
Making medical cannabis more affordable
Community Events