Clear
BREAKING NEWS Minnesota National Guard identifies 3 killed in helicopter crash Full Story

Weather Sean 12/7

Watching Snow Monday

Posted: Dec 7, 2019 6:39 PM
Updated: Dec 7, 2019 6:39 PM
Posted By: Sean Macaday
Mason City
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 25°
Albert Lea
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 28°
Austin
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 29°
Charles City
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 25°
Rochester
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 22°
Winter is roaring back
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Weather Sean 12/7

Image

Weather Forecast Sean 12/6

Image

Making medical cannabis more affordable

Image

Sports Overtime part two

Image

Airfare prices drop at Rochester International Airport

Image

Sports Overtime: Friday night's basketball and hockey highlights

Image

Kerry joins Former VP Biden on campaign tour stop

Image

Byron Middle School Awarded $100k

Image

Operation Christmas Eve

Image

Deputy Chief retiring

Community Events